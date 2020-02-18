Tracee Ellis Ross Was BOSSED Up In Balenciaga

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a $2,490 Balenciaga blazer and $795 Balenciaga pant to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on the mogul’s 2020 Vision tour that hit the Dallas American Airline Center this weekend.
“Thank you @balenciaga for taking my monies.” she wrote on Instagram.
Ross came prepared in her power suit, nude pumps and robust curls to share a teaser from her upcoming film The High Note. She crouches down in her chair as the audience of 17,000 hear her singing voice for the first time.
“I cannot believe that I let my voice out,” she wrote in an Instagram post teasing a clip from her interview with auntie O. “It was one thing to shoot the movie and record the songs, but sharing this sneak peek of the movie for the first time was no joke! I’ve had this dream of being a singer tucked away in fear since I was about 15 years old. But now, at 47, I’m finally giving that dream a chance to breathe and be. Just like the song says, this is “New to Me,” she added.
The High Note is scheduled to hit theaters May.
