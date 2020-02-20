After the debate last night, it was only right! Lore’l lets you know why Mike Bloomberg gets the Who’s Cappin award for today.

Who’s Cappin – Mike Bloomberg And His Debate Performance was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

