Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s First Ever LGBTQ Character

Tanay Hudson

Lena Waithe is helping Disney make history. The Queen & Slim writer will be the voice of Disney’s first ever LGBTQ character in their upcoming animated film, Onward.

According to Yahoo, Waithe will play Officer Specter, a cyclops cop that makes a short but meaningful appearance in the film.

“It just kind of happened,” Onward producer Kori Rae told Yahoo Entertainment about the development of the character. “The scene, when we wrote it, was kind of fitting and it opens up the world a little bit, and that’s what we wanted.”

Director Dan Scanlon added that the addition of the character mirrors the real world.

“It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world.”

Onward, which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, is centered around two elf brothers, Ian and Barley. When Ian turns 16, their mother gives them a gift from their late father: a 24- hour resurrection spell. Unfortunately, Ian and Barley don’t know anything about magic and the spell goes wrong. They then embark on a journey to find a missing element before the spell wears off and their father disappears. While the boys are on their own mission, their mother is trying to catch up to up them to save them from a curse that might reveal itself during their quest. Onward hits theaters March 6th.

Disney will be officially introducing their first animated same-day couple characters later this year. Their upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, which will be released in November, will have be about a same-sex couple and their child.

Disney has already given glimpses of same-sex couples in two of their previous films but haven’t made a moment out of it. A lesbian couple was seen pushing a stroller through an aquarium in Finding Dory. Toy Story 4 had a same-sex couple dropping off their child to school. With the release of their upcoming films, Disney is giving the LGBTQ community the inclusivity they deserve.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s First Ever LGBTQ Character was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com