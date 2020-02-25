“We Are Not A Couple” Wendy Denies Dating William Shelby

Veronica Wells

Over the weekend, we wrote about Wendy Williams and the man we thought was her man. In our defense, we had more than enough reason to believe that William Shelby was Wendy’s new boo. She posted several pictures of the two cuddled up, hands on knees, leaned in, smiling at the camera—or at each other.

Wendy bragged about Will sending a car for her, going out for dinner and she spoke about the jewelry he laced her with—Shelby is a jeweler by trade.

But after this weekend, with headlines like ours, Wendy used the Hot Topics segment of her show to clear up the rumors.

“Will is my friend. He happens to be a jeweler. I’m one of his low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time, you know what I’m saying? But he fixes stuff, shines stuff. He’s made a couple of pieces for me. I like Will a whole lot. Will is involved with his family and he’s got a whole ‘nother life. No, we did not plan to dress alike. Although that does look like– I know, I know! I admit it. A lot of you all said, ‘You look like a couple.’ No, we’re not a couple. I got on a beige negligee and threw on that—it was cold out! And then we get in the studio and I put it on my gram. Yeah we’re huddled like this in the studio cuz it’s freezing in there. It’s like 5 degrees. It’s colder in there than it is in here. The studio is only about the size of my chair. You know, Papi’s in the other room rapping. I’m sitting there huddled. Belly full from meatballs and all kinda other stuff we ate earlier and next things you know there’s accusations being thrown. Now, I told you I like to hold on to people. I’m no Puffy, I’m not breaking my rotator cuff. (Referencing Diddy’s surgery on his rotator cuff.) Will is my friend. We are not a couple. And I do not have a boyfriend. That’s it.”

Okay, girl.

You can catch Wendy clearing things up in the video below. Her comments about their friendship begin around the 14-minute mark.

