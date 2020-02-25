There are very few artists from the early 2000s that we actually good artists. Remember, that was a time when you could create a beat on your phone and sell a million ringtones in less than a few months. So having actual talent was not a recommendation for that era.

But Jojo was one of those artists that slipped through the cracks. Her voice was way more mature than her looks and her songs were just THAT.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the songstress. After years legally battling her record label, Blackground, the company pulled her album from streaming services when she finally won her suits in 2014. Since then, she’s been dropping little covers here and there, but no solid project yet. However, her early records were such classics that she still makes a pretty decent coin touring the world to perform them.

She’s also a hella smart business woman who owns her very own record label. Jojo founded Clover Music in 2017. She used the new label to re-release her first two albums Jojo and The High Road and release them on streaming services for her fans.

But above all else, the girl can still sing most of your faves under the table. Early this week, Jojo stopped by Youtube sensation Terrell Grice’s Instagram show and further proved why we’re in desperate need of new music from her. Like, who else can nail an Anita Baker run so effortlessly?

Jojo, girl. It’s time. Hit the flip to check out her full performance on Terrell’s show.

Sang, Girl: Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo Album ASAP was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter

