8th Grade Year Book Featuring Kobe Bryant’s Signature Expected To Fetch Over $20K

It should come as no surprise that following his tragic passing that any memorabilia featuring Kobe Bryant’s signature on will fetch a pretty penny. One item, in particular, an 8th-grade yearbook that features a message from Bean, is expected to sell for serious coins.

A 13-year-old Bryant fresh from Italy attended Bala Cynwyd Middle School in Pennsylvania and played on the school’s basketball team. Being that he arrived during the middle of the school year, he didn’ get to take a standard yearbook photo, but he was featured in the basketball squad’s picture.

In the picture, a young Bean can be seen rocking his Bala Cynwyd #24 jersey and leaves a very prophetic message to his good friend:

“In a few years, you probably will be dunking on me—Not!! How about those Lakers. Your friend, Kobe Bryant.”

A stunning revelation now given the circumstances and pretty much hinting that Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers paths were destined to cross at some point.

The “super-unique piece of memorabilia is expected to fetch its owner a good chunk of change according to TMZ Sports, over $20K to be exact when the auction closes this weekend.

Don’t be shocked if more Kobe memorabilia hits auction blocks and sells for insane prices. Immediately after Bryant and his daughter’s passing as the result of a Calabasas helicopter crash, Nike sold out of Kobe-related gear and postponed the launch of his Kobe 5 Protro sneaker. Sneaker News initially reported about a rumor claiming the Swoosh made the move to combat resellers, but the company denied that in a statement to the outlet.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were officially laid to rest in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Feb. 7. Yesterday, (Feb.24), 20,000 fans, including his wife Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and more attended a public memorial for the life-long Laker and his daughter.

—

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

8th Grade Year Book Featuring Kobe Bryant’s Signature Expected To Fetch Over $20K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

Also On 93.9 WKYS: