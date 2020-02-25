NBA Remix: The Diplomats Recreate The Iconic New York Knicks Jersey

The cultural connection between sports and music is unmatched.

There’s NBA players like Dame Lillard, Iman Shumpert and Shaq who’ve tried their hand at making hits in the studio and even more musicians who had dreams of dunking since elementary school. Now those worlds are connecting again thanks to the launch of Bleacher Report’s NBA Remix Collection limited-edition apparel line. Hooking up with the legendary brand Mitchell & Ness, the collab features “iconic hip-hop artists reimagining their hometown NBA team’s logos and uniform designs for a line of jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, hats and long-sleeved tees.” The prices of the merch will range from $40 to $175.

The collection includes some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names representing the city they’re from. Future will be repping the Atlanta Hawks, Schoolboy Q for the Los Angeles Lakers, Big Sean for the Detroit Pistons, DJ Khaled for the Miami Heat, The Diplomats for the New York Knicks, No Limit for the New Orleans Pelicans, E-40 for the Golden State Warriors, and Wale for the Washington Wizards. Not only are they established in that city but the artists also “have authentic passion for the teams they grew up idolizing.”

“We are really excited to evolve our partnership with Bleacher Report through this NBA REMIX program,” said Guy Hilton, Global Marketing & Collaborations Director. “Continuing to mash together entertainment, music, and sports, our brands are bringing iconic lifestyle apparel and headwear capsule collections to market. By utilizing our longstanding NBA relationship and exclusive Hardwood Classic rights, we are allowing top musical artists to create unique designs around historic NBA team marks, which naturally compliments the culture of sports and entertainment.”

The Diplomats —Cam’ron and Jim Jones— were able to get their hands on Hardwood Classic Knicks jerseys and decided to customize them with the iconic Diplomatic bird logo on the front, and Harlem, the group’s birthplace is sprawled across the back.

Feel free to cop yours at Bleacher Report’s online store.

