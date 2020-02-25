Beal’s Back To Back 50+ Point Games Still Not Enough To Secure Wins

The NBA has limited the number of back to back games that are being played this year to reduce players sitting out due to lack of rest. This season we haven’t seen too many of the star players sitting out which is a good sign. With all of the effort it takes to play a 48-minute game then travel and play another 48-minute game the next day is a lot. Then to score 50 or more points in both games, that’s just crazy! But it was a reality we all witnessed.

Sunday night Wizards’ Bradley Beal scored his career-high of 53 points against the Chicago Bulls which unfortunately ended in a loss for Washington. This game was seen as a winnable game and was much needed after a not so great start coming out of the NBA All-star break. The good thing about back to back games, within 24 hours you are able to redeem yourself. The Wizards had a chance to do that for Monday night’s game against the Bucks.

This game didn’t seem as winnable but boy was it entertaining. After getting past a slow start from the Wizards, the gas kicked it and a playoff atmosphere at Capital One Arena erupted. With less than 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Beal ties the game with a 3 making the score 121 to 121. The game ends up going to overtime and the last shot was in the hands of the rookie, Rui Hachimura. The Wizards lose 137 to 134. Bradley Beal beats his career-high from the night with this 55 point game. Scott Brooks shares what this effort in these back to back games shows about Bradley Beal…

Tough loss tonight for the @WashWizards Coach Brooks shares what these back to back games show about Bradley Beal #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/B0bWtUFU2t — BreAnna (Bre-ON-na) (@vidsbybre) February 25, 2020

Beal is the first player since Kobe to score 50 or more points in consecutive nights. This was a super special stat to Beal, especially that this happened on the day of Kobe and Gianna’s celebration of life (2.24).

The Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night and we are all hoping for better results.

Beal’s Back To Back 50+ Point Games Still Not Enough To Secure Wins was originally published on woldcnews.com