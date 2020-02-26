Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed For Fourth Season

The British crime drama making waves on Netflix, Top Boy, is returning for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, production will start in Spring with Ashley Walters‘ character Dushane, Kane Robinson‘s Sully, Michael Ward‘s Jamie and Little Simz‘s Shelley making a return.

Although this will be the series’ fourth season, it will be the second season on the Netflix streaming site. The show’s thirds season was revived on Netflix in September 2019, but it was originally commissioned by Channel 4 and launched in 2011.

In the third season, Dushane returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his title in the extremely lucrative drug market. He joins forces with Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after spending time in prison. Awaiting both of them is Jamie, the young and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions don’t include Dushane and Sully.

The ten part season was helmed by the original creator Ronan Bennett and is written with Daniel West. The revived series is executive produced by Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment. Cowboy Films’ Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind also act as producers alongside Bennett and Yann Demange.

