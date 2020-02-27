SZA & Justin Timberlake “The Other Side,” Grafh ft. Conway The Machine “Pray” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard new material from both SZA and Justin Timberlake, but lo and behold, the two R&B artists done went and dropped the collaboration they teased months ago.

Straight off the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, the first lady of TDE and former N’Sync frontman links up for the upbeat visuals to “The Other Side” which features an all silver theme reminiscent of Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s “What’s It Gonna Be?!” We hope SZA doesn’t expose a nipple around him on national TV cause he gonna dip on her quickfast.

Back on the hardcore tip, Grafh links up with Conway The Machine to drop that ghetto gospel in a house of worship for their visuals to “Pray.” Proper play to drop this on Ash Wednesday.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Imasu!, Band$, and more.

SZA & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “THE OTHER SIDE”

GRAFH FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “PRAY”

IMASU! – “SAN PABLO AVE”

BAND$ – “STR8IN 2”

AMINE – “SHIMMY”

BLACK GEEZ FT. 38 SPESH – “IT’S TIME”

