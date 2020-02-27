Kevin Sheehan: What Type Of “Very Competitive Competition” Does Rivera Want To Bring In For Haskins?

Kevin gives his thoughts on Ron Rivera wanting to bring in ‘very competitive competition’ for Dwayne Haskins, and what that might mean.

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera was asked by reporters at the NFL scouting combine all about Dwayne Haskins and what type of competition he’d like to bring in at the quarterback position…

WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Ron Rivera Speaks To The Media At The #NFLCombine https://t.co/F9kMiC30rZ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 26, 2020

DO YOU HAVE TO HAVE COMPETITION WITH DWAYNE HASKINS?

“Yes, I think you have to have competition at every position.”

BUT AT QUARTERBACK TOO?

“Oh absolutely, quarterback is a position you have to have competition at.”

WHAT TYPE OF COMPETITION WOULD YOU SEEK TO BRING IN FOR HASKINS?

“Very competitive competition.”

So what does that mean, “very competitive competition”? Does it mean posiblly drafting Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa? Bringing in a proven veteran quarterback that’s viewed as a legit starter in the NFL? Or just a quarterback that’s seen as a solid backup and can come in if needed?

What’s your lean on the type of competition Ron Rivera and the Redskins want to bring in for Dwayne Haskins?

