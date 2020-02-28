Little Bacon Bear Talks With Bankroll Freddie On His First Two Years In Rap + More

Little Bacon Bear
| 02.28.20
Dismiss

 

“Quality Control artist” is always a head-turning term. Newcomer Bankroll Freddie sits down with Little Bacon Bear to talk his debut project ‘From Trap To Rap’ and how he finds balance after leaving the streets to now dedicating his attention to his music. He’s so focused, he isn’t even dating anyone right now but shares with Bacon that he’s definitely open to. He says that he loves all women and he’s a player but in the way that you may think. Watch the full interview now…

 

Follow @bankroll_freddie on all social platforms and stream ‘From Trap To Rap’ 

And make sure to follow @littlebaconbear too!

 

 

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close