Redskins left tackle Trent Williams says that he has communicated to the team that he either wants a new contract or to be traded, per a report from the NFL Network.

Yesterday in Ron Rivera’s press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, the new Redskins head coach stated that he and Williams have had good conversation and that things “are a work in progress”.

The seven-time Pro Bowler held out all of last year due to issues Williams had with the team’s medical staff over a misdiagnosed growth that was improperly treated. Williams told reporters during the season that the growth was cancerous and had been present for six years and was a rare tissue cancer called DSFP. Williams also, however, wanted a new contract with guaranteed money.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract, where he is slated to make $14.75 million this year, none of which is guaranteed. Rivera and the Redskins have a tough decision to make on the 32-year-old star left tackle, who hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2013. The Redskins, however, have made it known that their right guard Brandon Scherff is in their future plans.

Report: Trent Williams Tells Redskins he Wants New Contract Or To Be Traded was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

