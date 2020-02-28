CLOSE
It’s Always Been Dream For Russell Hornsby To Walk In Denzel’s Shoes [Exclusive Video]

Russel Hornsby Reec

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Following his role alongside Denzel Washington in Fences veteran actor Russell Hornsby is taking over a role made famous by the film icon in the 1999 movie The Bone Collector.

Hornsby took over the role Washington played in NBC’s new crime thriller Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector where he plays a genius criminologist helping to solve the most unsolvable cases.

The actor stepped in the Hot 107.9 studio with Reec to talk about following in Denzel’s footsteps to becoming a 25-year overnight success.

Check out the show Friday’s 8pm on NBC.

It's Always Been Dream For Russell Hornsby To Walk In Denzel's Shoes [Exclusive Video]

