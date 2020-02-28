Looks like Kawhi Leonard got that Midas Touch for real for real.

After helping the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history and now turning the LA Clippers into a 2020 title contender, The Claw’s relationship with New Balance seems to have landed to overlooked sports brand a new partnership deal with the NBA. But this isn’t one of your everyday state-to-state deals that Big Baller Brand may come off as (no shots), but a global brand venture that can take New Balance to the next level.

“New Balance officially re-entered basketball when NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard walked on court for the NBA All-Star Game in 2019,” said Chris Davis, Vice President of Global Marketing at New Balance. “Now, one year later, we are excited to further solidify our position in the global basketball community by collaborating with the NBA as an official long term, strategic partner in order to continue to enhance our position as a leading athletic brand. This relationship ingrains New Balance into the NBA’s global presence, a fandom and culture that transcends sport and is significantly larger than the game of basketball.”

We’re still trying to wrap our minds around how Kawhi left Jordan Brand for New Balance, but hey, it seems to be working out quite well for both parties involved.

Peep New Balance’s latest Kawhi Leonard starring commercial below.

New Balance & The NBA Announce Multiyear Partnership, Kawhi Leonard Featured was originally published on hiphopwired.com

