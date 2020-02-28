Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported Friday that “drafting a QB at 2 is a very possibility” for the Redskins. Silver deems that if Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa receives a clean bill of health the Redskins “will absolutely consider doing that”.

Silver’s report supports what Redskins head coach Ron Rivera stated in his press conference on Wednesday that “everything is an option; we’re not closing the door on anything”.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also supports the idea that there’s “no doubt” the Redskins should take Tagovailoa with the number two pick.

Colin Cowherd is another advocate.

April’s NFL Draft is less than two months away and there has been a lot of speculation about what the Redskins should do with the number two pick, from drafting arguably the best player in the draft in Chase Young, to trading the pick for more assets, to picking Tua Tagovailoa at number two.

Michael Silver: Drafting A QB At 2 Is A Very Real Possibility For The Redskins was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: