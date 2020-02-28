Redskins Legend Joe Theismann With Kevin Sheehan: If Burrow Is On The Board, Take Him

Redskins All-time Great Joe Theismann joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss all the latest with the Redskins from the NFL Scouting Combine.

We haven’t had Joe on since before the Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their head coach, so he tells us if the Redskins made a good hire. Also, what he thinks of Ron so far and how he’s handling some of the looming NFL free agency decisions for the Redskins.

Ron Rivera said the team will bring in Joe Burrow, Tua, Chase Young. Just wanted to get that out the way and say that upfront #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) February 26, 2020

Also, we get an assessment of the quarterbacks in this upcoming 2020 NFL draft and if the Redskins should seriously think about taking one.

“I’d take him, I’d take him,” Joe tells Keven, “it’s not going to happen but if Burrow is on the board, definitely take him…If you were about to get a young man with his abilities I think it would be foolish not to take him.”

Why worry about 9 inches when Joe Burrow can do thispic.twitter.com/8dov9KpYqi — PFF (@PFF) February 24, 2020

However, Joe says the Redskins should take Chase Young and not trade back if Young is there at No. 2.

Then thoughts on what the Redskins should do with Trent Williams, and Joe doesn’t hold back his feelings…

