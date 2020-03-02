Chuck D Of Public Enemy Says Flavor Flav Firing Isn’t About Bernie Sanders

While Hip-Hop fans the world over are processing the ouster of Flavor Flav from Public Enemy, frontman Chuck D took to Twitter to issue some much-needed clarity on the situation. According to the veteran rapper, Flavor getting booted from the group has much less to do about Sen. Bernie Sanders as it does about the popular hypeman’s personal ambitions within the context of the crew.

Chuck D, born Carlton Ridenhour, took to Twitter and explained the Public Enemy situation in his unique tweeting style.

Last text for me today… time to Get Off My Ass ….I suggest to all the same even this Sunday if you think it’s important… pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

“last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that,” Chuck D tweeted, referencing veteran actor Harry Belafonte’s social justice organization, essentially correcting the current chatter online that Flavor Flav, born William Drayton, was booted over Chuck’s Public Enemy Radio outfit appearing at Sanders’ rally on Sunday (March 1).

He added, “So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely‘stupid’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either.”

Chuck D continued with, “Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB.”

In Chuck D’s final tweets on the matter, he writes, “I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers … He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness.”

If we’re reading Chuck D correctly, Flavor Flav went after his former music partner over the use of the Public Enemy brand but the opportunity to join the effort was apparently extended to him, but it appears Flavor Flav only does show for pay and will not do a benefit concert. Chuck also claims that Flavor failed to support Belafonte’s Many Rivers Festival and instead went to judge a bikini contest.

