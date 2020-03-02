It’s been about two years since Blueface burst on the scene with his smash hit “Thotiana” and though his Ca$h Money debut album has been pushed back twice since he introduced himself to the game in 2018, it seems Blue’s first major-label project is finally readying for its highly anticipated release.

Yesterday (March 1), the Los Angeles representative took to his IG page and announced a new release date as he posted a picture of his pre-fame self with a caption that read “Okay guys jokes over find the beat dropping March 13th .”

Find The Beat is an interesting album title for a rapper known to rap offbeat on the regular. Just sayin.’

Originally slated for a December 9, 2019 release date, Blueface’s album was pushed back and set to drop on January 17, 2020. Now it seems like things are in order for Blueface to put Ca$h Money West on his back come March 13th. although we won’t be surprised if they decide to push it back to summer or something.

Peep the tracklist for Find The Beat below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops come March.

—

Photo: Getty

Blueface Reveals The Release Date For His Ca$h Money Debut Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: