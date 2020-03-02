Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Trinidad’s St. Jude’s Home For Girls

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty made headlines after the duo traveled to Minaj’s homeland of Trinidad and Tobago for its annual Carnival celebration. While the two had fun partaking in the parties and events, it seems Minaj also decided to do a little philanthropy while visiting as well.

According to TTT News, last week while on her viral visit, Nicki Minaj gave back to one of the country’s institutions in a big way by surprising faculty and students with a $25,000 to the St. Jude’s Home for Girls.

“I want to thank you for your work with the girls. I want to thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they’ve even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I want to donate $25,000 to help the girls.” Minaj said before noting her plans to also build a recreational center in the area.

The “Yikes” rapper recently wrapped up her participation in the country’s annual carnival and took to her Instagram to share photos of her costume and even shared a statement on the reported disinterest look her spouse displayed throughout the festivities, after one fan suggested that she should have left Mr. Petty at home.

Minaj responded to comment letting fans know that his expressions and reactions were due to Kenneth’s lack of experience with the festive occasion and culture, even stateside.

”Oh, gawd. Allyuh like sh*t, eh? I go because all yuh real fkn stink yuh know? He doesn’t understand anything about our culture,” Nicki wrote. “I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my ppl to death. Period. I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, babe.”

In other Nicki Minaj news, the man who was accused of stabbing and killing Nicki Minaj’s former tour manager and attacking another member of her team has been convicted of the crime.

According to published reports, a Philadelphia jury found a 38-year-old Khaliyfa Neely guilty for the murder of Nicki Minaj‘s tour manager outside of a bar in the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 2015.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Neely was convicted on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime for the death of Devon Andre Pickett, a press release stated last Friday.

“It is our duty to persist in the pursuit of justice, even in the face of challenges,” District Attorney Krasner said. “I credit Assistant District Attorneys Adam Geer and Ed Jaramillo for remaining committed to securing justice in this 2015 murder. My office continues vigorously but fairly prosecuting individuals who commit serious offenses so they are prevented from further endangering the public. As always, I thank the jury for their service.”

Neely was first put on trial for the murder in 2019, but it was then accomplice Pierce Boykin, who was initially charged with the killing. But after evidence pointed to Neely as the actual killer. that charge was dropped and he was instead charged with aggravated assault. The latter resulted in the jury in Nealy’s trial to be deadlocked for four days, before declaring a mistrial, according to the release.

Neely is scheduled to go back to court for sentencing on April 24, 2020.

