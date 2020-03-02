Amanda Bynes Mentioned Drake On IG Again, No Invite To Her Forbidden Jungle Of Love

Like many child stars turned young adults, Amanda Bynes found herself struggling with substance abuse in public life, so when she unexpectedly announced that she wanted Drake to “murder” her “vagina,” fans were taken back by the bluntness of her thirst. The former Nickelodeon star even tagged the King of The North on the post to show she meant business.

Fast forward seven years later and the newly sober Bynes is still singing the praise of the 6 God but in a much more mature and respectful manner. Page Six is reporting that over the weekend the 33-year-old actress once again gave a shout out to Drizzy on her Instagram account by posting a screenshot from his own account to let her followers know that her “Fav songs out now” include “DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes Indeed. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion.”

While she could’ve used a picture of Roddy Ricch to avoid refreshing memories of her social media faux paux from years ago, she chose Drake and no doubt got some reminders of that embarrassing post in 2013. Needless to say, she took the post down before things got out of hand which could’ve caused her to relapse to old bad habits.

Interestingly enough, though she invited Drizzy to blow her back out, that same year she did have some harsh words for him including calling him “ugly” and saying he looked like he had “down syndrome.” Something she attributed to her drug abuse at the time.

“I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would,” she told Paper magazine in 2018. “And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad.”

“Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter.”

These days Bynes is happily engaged to Paul Michael and celebrating sober life and while she can’t change her past, actions she can be her best self going forward.

—

Photo: Getty

Amanda Bynes Mentioned Drake On IG Again, No Invite To Her Forbidden Jungle Of Love was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: