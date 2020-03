Why Every City Needs A Black Restaurant Experience

Whether it’s a one-day street fair or a week-long extravaganza, cities around the nation are celebrating the contributions and ingenuity of African Americans in the field of culinary expertise and food service preparation.

In Richmond, Virginia the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicked off on Sunday with a food truck rally, called Mobile Soul Sunday, and continues nightly with various wine tastings, live music and of course lots and lots of food.

It’s the perfect time to discover your next favorite dish or a new minority-owned business.

Black restaurant celebrations do more than satisfy your hunger, they also work to increase awareness of the black culinary industry. With a spotlight on the numerous opportunities to patronize and invest in black businesses, support from minority culinary events can help bolster our communities and ultimately create generational wealth.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

See Pictures From 2019 RBRE’s Stick A Fork In It! 79 photos Launch gallery See Pictures From 2019 RBRE’s Stick A Fork In It! 1. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 1 of 79 2. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 2 of 79 3. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 3 of 79 4. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 4 of 79 5. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 5 of 79 6. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 6 of 79 7. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 7 of 79 8. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 8 of 79 9. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 9 of 79 10. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 10 of 79 11. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 11 of 79 12. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 12 of 79 13. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 13 of 79 14. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 14 of 79 15. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 15 of 79 16. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 16 of 79 17. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 17 of 79 18. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 18 of 79 19. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 19 of 79 20. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 20 of 79 21. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 21 of 79 22. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 22 of 79 23. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 23 of 79 24. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 24 of 79 25. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 25 of 79 26. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 26 of 79 27. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 27 of 79 28. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 28 of 79 29. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 29 of 79 30. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 30 of 79 31. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 31 of 79 32. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 32 of 79 33. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 33 of 79 34. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 34 of 79 35. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 35 of 79 36. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 36 of 79 37. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 37 of 79 38. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 38 of 79 39. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 39 of 79 40. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 40 of 79 41. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 41 of 79 42. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 42 of 79 43. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 43 of 79 44. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 44 of 79 45. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 45 of 79 46. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 46 of 79 47. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 47 of 79 48. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 48 of 79 49. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 49 of 79 50. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 50 of 79 51. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 51 of 79 52. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 52 of 79 53. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 53 of 79 54. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 54 of 79 55. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 55 of 79 56. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 56 of 79 57. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 57 of 79 58. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 58 of 79 59. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 59 of 79 60. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 60 of 79 61. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 61 of 79 62. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 62 of 79 63. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 63 of 79 64. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 64 of 79 65. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 65 of 79 66. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 66 of 79 67. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 67 of 79 68. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 68 of 79 69. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 69 of 79 70. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 70 of 79 71. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 71 of 79 72. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 72 of 79 73. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 73 of 79 74. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 74 of 79 75. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 75 of 79 76. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 76 of 79 77. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 77 of 79 78. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 78 of 79 79. 2019 RBRE's Stick A Fork In It Source:Radio One 79 of 79 Skip ad Continue reading See Pictures From 2019 RBRE’s Stick A Fork In It! See Pictures From 2019 RBRE’s Stick A Fork In It! [caption id="attachment_2973665" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Richmond / Radio One[/caption] Radio One Richmond celebrated the final day of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience at ‘Stick A Fork In It.’ Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Patrons enjoyed samples from local black-owned catering companies and local chefs! Small plates were affordably priced at $3-$5 and general admission was absolutely FREE! The event was held at the Arthur Ashe Center and included tasting contests, live music, cooking demonstrations and more! See pictures from all the fun: Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=iPowerRichmond] [twitter-follow screen_name=‘ipowerrichmond’]

Latest…

Why Every City Needs A Black Restaurant Experience was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com