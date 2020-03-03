CLOSE
The Lo’ Down: Megan Thee Stallion Sues & Gets Green Light To Release Music [VIDEO]

Yesterday, #FreeTheeStallion was trending after Megan Thee Stallion said her label wouldn’t let her release any music after trying to renegotiate her contract. Well it seems like Meg got some lawyers on this, and now Friday we may be getting new music.

Lore’l breaks down the details plus responds to the outcry over this Honey Pot commercial & Apryl Jones says putting a ring on it may not even be enough! See the Honey Pot commercial for yourself in the Tweet below.

By the way, the boycott failed miserably.

 

[caption id="attachment_835134" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] In today’s world, the relationship isn’t real to some until it gets featured on social media. Well, if that’s true, Future and Lori Harvey are making things official via their respective Instagram accounts. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. The first big of confirmation of the relationship came after a video posted to Harvey’s Instagram stories from her vacation in Jamaica which features the Freebandz honcho next to her, who then gives her a loving peck on the cheek. However, Future Hendrix upped the ante and borrowed his alleged boo’s “Life Is Good” caption featuring the pair in a swimming pool with Future snuggled up next to Harvey. And from the looks of the swimsuit she’s wearing, it appears that Future was already there when Harvey posted the photo below. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7MqQWElhRb/   Future, 36, and Harvey, 23, have been romantically linked since last month when it was rumored that the rapper sent some expensive gifts in the direction of his assumed girlfriend. But now that things are all but official, Twitter has been ripe with the commentary since the video and Instagram post went up. Of course, some are pointing at the couple’s age difference along with Future’s fertility given that he has a lot of children. However, Black love matters and many are celebrating the union. Check out the reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7MkwCUhQV3/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B7RK9dngPqx/   HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE   Photo: Getty

The Lo’ Down: Megan Thee Stallion Sues & Gets Green Light To Release Music [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

