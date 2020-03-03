The Lo’ Down: Megan Thee Stallion Sues & Gets Green Light To Release Music [VIDEO]

Yesterday, #FreeTheeStallion was trending after Megan Thee Stallion said her label wouldn’t let her release any music after trying to renegotiate her contract. Well it seems like Meg got some lawyers on this, and now Friday we may be getting new music.

Lore’l breaks down the details plus responds to the outcry over this Honey Pot commercial & Apryl Jones says putting a ring on it may not even be enough! See the Honey Pot commercial for yourself in the Tweet below.

i saw "honey pot" trending and thought it was about infosec. turns out it's just about white women being mad about a commercial wherein a black woman says she want's to blaze trails for black girls? here's the commercial, if want to join me in my "are y'all fucking serious rn?" pic.twitter.com/pksQNbsjL1 — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) March 2, 2020

By the way, the boycott failed miserably.

