G Herbo Talks New Album, How He Deals With PTSD, The Love of His Life + More

G Herbo stopped by the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva. The Chicago rapper talked about his newest album “PTSD.” The album was inspired by his real life upbringing in the inner city of Chicago and what he went through in his childhood. Herbo talked about his album cover which is an America flag with the faces of his killed friends in place of the stars and what the symbolizes. G Herbo also talked about a track on his album that discusses his child’s mother Ari Fletcher. He also gushes about his current relationship and shows her love. Catch the whole conversation below:

