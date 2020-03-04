Kevin Sheehan: Dwayne Haskins Is Already The Guy For 2020 No Matter What The Redskins Are Saying

Kevin Sheehan explains why Dwayne Haskins is already the guy for 2020 no matter what the Redskins are saying.

Yesterday on ESPN’s First Take Stephen A. Smith said, “my sources tell me that the Redskins aren’t going Tua, they’re definitely drafting Chase Young.” Then ESPN Draft Insider Todd McShay responded, “I agree, I’m hearing the owner won’t allow them to go QB.”

Kevin says these comments about Dan Snyder not allowing the Redskins to go quarterback in the draft is just the “stock answer” when it comes to the Redskins and Snyder. It’s not necessarily insight into the way it’s working in the organization right now, which Kevin admits is more of a guess.

So Kevin isn’t buying that the owner isn’t allowing Ron Rivera to do a certain thing. However, he does buy in to Rivera and Dan Snyder already discussed and agreed upon that Dwayne Haskins is going to be the guy in 2020. They will present that there is real competition at the quarterback position, but when they finally do bring in someone to “compete” we’ll all look at each other and say, “Oh yea, that’s a back up for Dwayne.”

