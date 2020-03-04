Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Is Dropping Her Album ‘Suga’ This Friday

Megan Thee Stallion and her contract situation with her record label Carl Crawford’s 1501 entertainment has been the talk of Twitter these last couple of days. The Stallion revealed today (Mar.4) that after stating that she was being stifled musically, her debut album, Suga will arrive on March 6.

Last week the “Big Ole Freak” revealed that she was being fleeced by her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and took advantage of her when she signed her contract back in 2018. Since then, the label’s owner retired professional baseball player, Carl Crawford has defended his business. He claims that Megan is the one lying and also blaming her management company, Roc Nation, and Jay-Z as the real culprits in an interview with Billboard.

The situation has since developed at a rapid pace with Megan securing a temporary restraining order from a Harris County, Texas judge that will allow her to release new music on Friday, March 6. Crawford wasn’t feeling that idea and filed an emergency motion to dismiss the restraining order according to court documents obtained by Complex.

It would seem Megan is dead serious about dropping her 9 track project, Suga on Friday, March 6, the albums planned release date, and it will feature Kehlani and Gunna and current single “B.I.T.C.H.” As for any repercussions., Megan and her people plan to “deal with this situation as it unfolds.”

Back on January 23, attorney’s representing 1501 issued a letter to Megan’s distributor, 300 Entertainment stating the making of the album was “in direct contravention of 1501’s contractual rights,” and demanded that 300 “cease all activities” that involve Megan’s music until they get permission from 1501. Similar letters also went out to. Live Nation, Puma, and CAA requesting a “full and complete accounting” on all Megan’s deals, claiming it has the right to “grant approval and permission” to all things she was involved in.

Complex also obtained a copy of Megan’s original contract, and it disputes Crawford’s claim that Megan owns “parts of her masters” and states that 1501 “hereby is, the owner from inception of each Master Recording… [T]o the extent that ARTIST may be found to be the owner or author of any Master Recording, ARTIST hereby irrevocably assigns to COMPANY all of ARTIST’S rights in such Master Recording.”

1501 also takes half of Megan’s publishing and is in charge of administering it as well. There is also a clause that states that Megan can be fined if she is late to recording sessions, publicity events, or appearances. According to the outlet, it has been exercised. No wonder Megan is trying to get out of this contract because it sounds insane.

