Here We Go Again: Kim Kardashian Dragged For Donning Braids—Again

With the start of a new decade and year, many people were determined to leave their toxic behavior in 2019, but I guess that cultural appropriation wasn’t on the list for Kim Kardashian-West.

On Monday(Mar 2), Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a series of images of herself in a mummy-like white dress with no sleeves while rocking her then-blonde hair in a Fulani braided style.

“Flash Back to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft,” Kim wrote.

Although the picture is a throwback, it still speaks volumes to the continued disrespect that the Kardashians display to Black women. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been called out for years over knowingly rocking style traditionally worn by Black women without publicly acknowledging the culture.

As previously stated, it’s no secret that the Kardashians seemingly love to troll Black women with continuous cultural appropriation, whether it’s jacking our hairstyles, natural features, or slang, the Kardashians have made their fortune off of the tears and anger of Black wome—and the continued excusing of their behavior is why the issue is continuing.

From rocking blackface to cultural appropriation, it’s clear that Kim Kardashian has not only no respect for Black culture, but also seemingly feels that her marriage and friendships with Black people gives her an unwritten pass to disrespect a culture that people are still fighting and dying to protect.

Adding insult to injury after facing backlash on Monday, Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a current photo of her attending husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, rocking you guessed it—braids.

Her callous and subtle response to the controversy once again goes back to her original response in 2018, when she was dragged for calling the traditional braids, “Bo Derek braids.”

“I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blond hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it.”

Kim Kardashian and her family’s actions make it crystal clear that the brood has no interest in respecting or honoring the culture they love to steal from, but instead look at us as a template to get more money while marketing our authenticity and stepping all over us.

