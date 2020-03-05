Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily for the vice president, he had Symone Sanders and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, there to protect him.

Joe Biden had a lot to be happy about. His campaign was declared dead by many political pundits up until his resounding victory in South Carolina and then stopped Bernie Sanders’ momentum on Super Tuesday sweeping the south and winning big and states that Sanders was the favorite to win.

During a rally to celebrate his campaign’s performance, tow antidairy protestors tried to steal the moment by storming the stage taking Biden, his wife, and sister-in-law by surprise. The first protestor hit the stage, waving a “Dairy Must Die” sign and was chased by a man before being subsequently removed.

A second protestor managed to make her way onto the stage, but she was stopped first by Dr. Jill Biden, who physically blocked her from touching her husband and appearing to make a “wax-on-wax-off” move from the film The Karate Kid as described by Rachel Maddow. Symone Sanders then charges the stage and showcases her strength and physically removes the protester like she was nothing.

Of course, there was another angle of Symone dragging homegirl off the stage.

Symone Sanders is no joke pic.twitter.com/UjyyQDGpfl — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) March 4, 2020

Uncle Joe made the right decision to bring Symone Sanders on his team. Those protestors weren’t the only people dragged last night, habitual liar, and Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King also caught flack on Twitter after Rachel Maddow called him out for lying. It was absolutely glorious.

—

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally, Dr.Jill Biden & Symone Sanders Said Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

Also On 93.9 WKYS: