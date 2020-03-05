Stunna 4 Vegas ft. DaBaby & Lil Baby “Do Dat,” The Weeknd “After Hours” & More | Daily Visuals

While this current generation of rappers haven’t had to deal with Hip-Hop police like the rap stars of the last era did, it seems like there’s still a D or two lurking in the shadows and keeping an eye on your favorite rappers today.

For Stunna 4 Vegas’ visuals to “Do Dat,” He, DaBaby and Lil Baby throw a private soiree where DaBaby teaches a class on the scared technique of KaRazay while a flatfoot creeps around the property monitoring their movements. It doesn’t end well for that man as DaBaby threw a tantrum on him.

The Weeknd meanwhile wanders the streets a broken and bruised man and getting dragged all around the subway floor like the Coronavirus doesn’t exist in his clip to “After Hours.” We hope he washed his hands afterwards.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo and more.

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. DABABY & LIL BABY – “DO DAT”

THE WEEKND – “AFTER HOURS”

MONEYBAGG YO – “PISTOL BY DA BED”

G HERBO – “GANGBANGIN”

G HERBO – “FEELINGS”

DONWILL FT. JERMISIDE & BRICKBEATS – “CINCINNATIAN”

DATBOISKEET – “GANG TIES”

