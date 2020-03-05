Kevin Sheehan: How Sure Do The Redskins Need To Be About Dwayne Haskins Right Now?

Kevin Sheehan reveals he had a conversation with someone close to the Redskins organization that told him he talks way too much about Dwayne Haskins. Mostly Kevin discussing how the Redskins really feel about him, or who’s going to come in and compete with him, or if the Redskins should draft a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa. He explains why he doesn’t think any of these types of conversations rattle Haskins at all and how they really shouldn’t.

However, Kevin points out that the root of all of these conversations come from the Redskins. Last year, Jay Gruden & Bill Callahan saying Dwayne needs to be committed and be ready. Recently, Doug Williams, Ron Rivera and Scott Turner all echoing the same thing, “Haskins needs to show he’s committed, he’s gotta be a better leader, he’s gotta put in the work.”

So it’s not the fanbase, it’s not the media, it’s the Redskins. They’ve created all of these conversations, but they should be happy fans and media still talk about the team given all of the losing the past 20 years.

Though Kevin does say how the Redskins have been more positive on Haskins lately. They’re tweeting workout videos of Haskins, and even Kyle Smith has had positive comments. Now this all doesn’t mean anything until we see real results on the field though, but it’s still been more positive lately.

Kevin is asking if the Redskins need to know right now at this moment, that Dwayne Haskins is truly the quarterback of the future? The NFL draft is full of talent, there might be a few free agents that can still play. So how sure do the Redskins need to be about Haskins with all the possible opportunities at quarterback right now?

