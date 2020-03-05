Al Galdi: Analysis Of Redskins Free-Agent Target Running Back Kenyan Drake

Al Galdi gives you his analysis of an expected Redskins free-agent target running back Kenyan Drake.

ESPN Redskins insider John Keim in an installment of The John Keim Report podcast that dropped yesterday, said that per a league source he expected the Redskins to pursue Kenyan Drake this offseason if available.

Kevin Sheehan on his show The Team 980 95.9FM on last Wednesday, said that the Redskins in thinking that they’re capable of a quick one-year turnaround had tight end Austin Hooper, receiver Amari Cooper and running back Kenyan Drake as expected free-agent targets.

The #Redskins think they're capable of a quick one-year turnaround. With plenty of cap space, they'll be aggressive in free agency. Austin Hooper, Kenyan Drake, Amari Cooper among potential targets if those players reach free agency. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) February 26, 2020

The 2020 season will be Drake’s age-26 season.

Drake was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He played for the Dolphins from 2016 until being traded by them to the Arizona Cardinals in October of 2019.

Drake over three-plus seasons with the Dolphins played 54 games, averaged 4.6 yards per carry, with 28.4 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns. Then with the Cardinals in 2019 he played eight games, averaged 5.2 yards per carry, with 80.4 rushing yards per game, and eight rushing touchdowns. He also can catch. He in his career has 144 receptions and six receiving touchdowns.

Drake finished the 2019 regular season No. 3 out of 45 qualified running backs in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric at 18.9 percent. Drake has played in 62 of a possible 64 regular-season games over four seasons.

How much interest the the Redskins truly have in Kenyan Drake?

