With Suga set to drop tomorrow, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on the debate desk on First Take on Thursday morning.

Joining Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman, the H-Town Hottie broke down how she feels she’s being treated in the industry in comparison with other hitmakers such as Nicki Minaj, Rico Nasty and more, being a second-generation rapper following her late mother, Holly Thomas and how the Rockets “better go all the way” and win an NBA title.

“We been waiting on this. James, we rooting for you and anything Houston, I’m going to support!” Megan says. Watch the full interview below.

Plus, she addressed the court drama on IG.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry & More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell

