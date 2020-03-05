Kentucky Wildcats Fan Apologizes For Using N-Word At College Basketball Game

The NCAA’s March Madness is coming up in a few weeks so it makes sense why some fans are getting extremely riled up.

But using racial slurs? That’s always a bad idea. During a recent Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats game, Kentucky blew a 17 point lead and eventually lost 81-73. Fans get pretty emotional and two Vols fans decided to pull out a phone to record two upset UK fans were leaving the arena.

“Why are you leaving?! Ha ha!,” taunts the man behind the camera, later identified as Ethan Williams.

The woman then responds by walking up to Williams’ section and calling him the N-word.

The slur hurler was eventually identified as Ashley Lyles, as social media users called for the University of Kentucky officials to punish her in some way.

Lyles has spoken to her local news network and outright apologized for her actions and believes it doesn’t reflect the university’s values at all.

“My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period,” she told LEX 18. “It was against all values of the university and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the university and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”

Lyles as been a noted fan at UK games –her alma mater– as she previously underwent treatment for brain cancer but could commonly be seen at the team’s arena. Despite her history with the school, athletics director Mitch Barnhart says there have to be repercussions.

“An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky,” Barnhart tweeted Wednesday. “There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party. While the person in question is not a season ticket holder, there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events. We also have reached out to the patron who was the victim of this abusive and inexcusable language to apologize personally. That’s not who we are as an athletics department.”

