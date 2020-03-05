FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies Attempt To Block ‘Suga’ Release

The leader of the Hot Girl movement, Megan Thee Stallion, scored a massive court victory in her battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment in regards to getting new music to her fans.

On Tuesday (Mar.3), Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment filed an emergency motion to dismiss the temporary order that would allow Megan to drop her 9-track debut album, Suga, on Friday (Mar.6) without needing his permission to do so. Late Wednesday (Mar.4), Megan got a W when District Court Judge Beau A. Miller denied that motion. Megan has since taken to the gram to announce the good news while looking extremely good in the process.

In Miller’s order, the judge states:

“The album at issue may be dropped for distribution beginning March 6, 2020.”

The judge even mentioned J.Prince, who hasn’t been silent in this whole contract fiasco and has sided with Crawford and just recently “smoothly G-checked” the Houston rapper. Megan and her legal team alleged that Prince was making threatening social media posts towards her and in the order stated:

“Mr. Prince shall refrain from threatening or posting threatening or retaliatory social media posts or threats against [Megan], her agents, or her representatives.”

Judge Miller also instructed both Crawford and Thee Stallion to reframe from talking about the case with any press in his order as well, stating both sides “are prohibited from communicating with the media concerning the underlying issues in this case without court approval.”

It’s mind-blowing how quickly this whole situation exploded. Since Megan hopped on her Instagram account Monday (Mar.2) to voice her displeasure with her label for not allowing her to drop new music and flat out saying she can’t renegotiate the terms of her contract things developed rather quickly. We expect this dispute to carry on, but it looks like for now Carl Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, or J.Prince can’t stop the Hot Girl.

