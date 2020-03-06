Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos

It’s no secret that Lizzo is a proud of her body, so when the full-figured hottie took to Tik Tok to post a few videos, she noticed that certain videos weren’t being posted.

On Thursday (Mar 5) Lizzo took to social media to call out the site for removing videos of her in her bathing suit, while allowing others users with the same attire to remain. Noticing the double standard, Lizzo addressed the issue by posting a video to the site of herself lip syncing to a song by 22-year-old influencer Erin McMillen.

In a clip posted ever-so-slyly to TikTok, Lizzo is getting her hair done with a caption that reads, “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” adding, “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why Tiktok…we need to talk.”

All the while, the body-positive songstress is mouthing the words to a song with the lyrics “I know” repeatedly, acknowledging what we all know— the video content was taken down because of the way she looks in a swimsuit.

This isn’t the first time the 31-year-old has had to address haters over her body positive stance. During an interview with Glamour, the “Good As. Hell” singer spoke about the backlash she faces for openly loving herself—just the way she is.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not,” Lizzo said last year. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women. I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

With more than 3.4 million followers and 9.8 million views on that video alone, the message was loud and clear and caught the attention of the Tik Tok heads, who according to Page Six, allowed the site to restore the video.

In response to the allegations that the video was removed in a way to body shame Lizzo, a Tik Tok representative responded noting that the video was removed due to those in control “mistaking her swimsuit for underwear, but upon further review they discovered that it was Lizzo’s bathing suit and not her underwear.”

TikTok’s content standards, which were updated in early 2020, forbids “sexually explicit or gratifying content” including nudity. However, the guidelines do not specify where bathing suits fall within those rules.

Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter

