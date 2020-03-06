Pied Piper Of R&Pee R. Kelly Could Face New Charges After Electronics Seized

R. Kelly is staring at some years at the moment due to his ongoing federal child pornography case and if recent developments go against his favor, more time could be tacked on. Authorities recently seized over 100 electronic devices, bringing forth the possibility of new charges.

On Thursday, Kelly, 53, appeared in a Chicago courthouse to plead not guilty to a new charge related to a person only known as “Minor 6,” this in a revised 13-count list of charges he’s already facing.

As reported by the Associated Press, the beleaguered R&B singer may hear other charges according to prosector Angel Krull. Agents found a large number of electronics belonging to or connected to Kelly at a storage facility in the Chicago suburbs, which all appear to be hard drives and cell phones according to the report.

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, believes that the authorities combing through the electronics will fall short of yielding new evidence that could impact his client. “We expect that they’re not going to find anything incriminating,” Greenberg defiantly said to a throng of reporters.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, the hearing was attended by people who back Kelly and reports of a fight breaking out between two men also went wide. Kelly appeared in court for 45 minutes but he did not speak and instead had his legal team enter the not guilty plea on his behalf.

With the seizure of the electronics, Kelly’s trial will be postponed until October as the authorities continue their portion of the investigation of the seized items.

