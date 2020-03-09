Tom Brady Is Starting A Production Company While We All Wonder What Team He’ll Play For Next

Tom Brady‘s final act in football has yet to be announced as fans wait to see what team he goes to– but now we’ve got an idea of what he plans to do in his next phase.

Deadline has learned that Brady’s got his heart set on Hollywood with the help of Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo and their AGBO Films’ non-fiction group. Brady is launching 199 Productions, which will be a “global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.”

The company will allow Brady to flex his personality as he’ll be behind the scenes for a few productions and will be on camera for others. But with the help of the Russo brothers, they’ll produce a doc called Unseen Football. Deadline is calling the story a “fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history.”

The film will also allow the six-time Super Bowl winner to work with Gotham Chopra, who’s the co-founder of Religion of Sports and won an Emmy alongside Brady when the two collaborated on 2018’s Tom vs. Time.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we’re thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project,” said the Russo’s on the new venture.

Production company aside, the NFL‘s waiting for Brady to be the first domino to drop in free agency as his decision changes the league’s landscape entirely. He’s spent 20 years with the Patriots but with an alleged rocky relationship with Bill Belichick, he could soon find himself leaving the storied New England franchise.

