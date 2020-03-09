Josh Norman Agrees To One-Year, $6 Million Deal With The Buffalo Bills

Josh Norman and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a one-year deal worth a base value of $6 million with incentives that could extend the contract to $8 million, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports.

Norman reunites with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who was his defensive coordinator in Carolina for four years. In his final season with Carolina, Norman intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, and forced three fumbles in route to a Carolina Super Bowl berth and was also named First-Team All-Pro. Norman met with several teams after being released from Washington, but Garafolo says he chose Buffalo due to his ‘familiarity with the defensive scheme and talent around him’.

The Redskins released the veteran cornerback back on February 14, after four seasons with the team. In four seasons with the team, the 32-year-old intercepted seven passes and forced eight fumbles. Norman struggled mightily in 2019, forcing the previous staff to eventually bench him the last 6 weeks of the season, a span in which he only played 10 snaps.

Norman was due to make $12.5 million this year, which the Redskins seemed reluctant to pay given the former Pro Bowler’s play and age. Instead, he will count $3 million in dead money and the Redskins add about $9.4 million in cap space.

