Michael Phillips with Kevin Sheehan: How Sports Betting May Bring A New Redskins Stadium To Virginia

HOW BIG IS THE TRADE MARKET FOR TRENT WILLIAMS?

“I’ll be honest, I’m a little surprised with how big the market has been. Trent’s not going somewhere unless he gets a long term contract there, he’s not going to go somewhere just to play for a year. He wants a big number, $19M-$20M a year, top of the market all pro left tackle money. I don’t think that’s unfair to asked for, I just thought when this process started I didn’t he’s get it. I thought it would be a tough sell for teams to commit to 4-3 years of that with his durability issues and all the things that have gone on, but there’s a lot of teams that have come and kicked the tires here.”

Forget the trade for a second. If Trent were a free agent right now, would he get $19 mil a year for a few guaranteed years from a team? He’s very good, but I just don’t see it. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 5, 2020

WHAT’S THE COMPENSATION FOR THE REDSKINS IN A TRADE FOR TRENT WILLIAMS?

“I get the sense they (Redskins) might be happy with a second round pick. I think teams would be OK giving up a second round pick if that’s how they value you Trent, being a $19M a year guy, so I think that part of it will take care of itself.”

WHAT’S THE LATEST ON A NEW CONTRACT FOR BRANDON SCHERFF?

“I think they (Redskins) want a long term deal. I think the hold up is just the amount of money you’re to commit into the guard position. The CBA, also a potential factor. Remember if players approve that this weekend everybody’s cap goes up by $5M, Scherff’s side knows that, they know that the market is about to potentially expand. I think the Redskins will really have to come big to get it done before that tag deadline, but I could see a tag and then a later summer announcement of a new deal. I think both sides want something done, I just think the economics in play here just make it hard to get done now.

HOW DOES THE NEW LAW WITH SPORTS BETTING IN VIRGINIA TIE INTO A POSSIBLE NEW REDSKINS STADIUM?

“Dan Snyder came down to lobby for a provision in the law, and what it says is if he builds his new stadium in Virginia he get preferential treatment as far as getting one of the licenses for conducting sports betting. So you could have the ‘Fan Duel’ betting brought to you by the Washington Redskins’ it could be branded by them. He could do in person betting, so he he could open up a sports book at the new stadium in Virginia, so they’ve signed off on all of the provisions. Virginia has been very aggressive in wanting the Redskins new stadium. They’ve been aggressive with everything expect money. They’ve been clear front the get-go they’re not going to pay for the stadium and they’re not going to subsidize the stadium, but if Dan Snyder wants to build the Stadium with his own money they feel like they can be very competitive here in terms of offering a package of amenities. Things like sports betting, things like metro stops, infrastructure, land…they can offer all of the other things besides money that they feel can get this deal done.

Final version gives preferential treatment to the Redskins if they build a new stadium in Virginia. There’s also a lesser incentive aimed at DC United that I don’t fully understand but will poke around on. (Team facility related it appears) — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 8, 2020

WHERE WOULD THE NEW STADIUM’S LOCATION BE IN VIRGINIA?

“I’ve been told they’re looking at a site that’s not the Dulles site…but he is kicking around other potential sites that would be closer to the city (Washington DC). I don’t know if it would be inside the beltway, but it would be pretty close…”

