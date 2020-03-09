Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc Daly Cheating Rumors

Bossip Staff

So here’s where we left off last week on RHOA: Kenya and Marc’s relationship was in shambles and they were to announce their split. We saw this coming for weeks as Marc basically treated Kenya like his side chick and gave her nothing but disrespect for the entirety of their relationship.

This week opened with Kenya feeling depressed as her marriage fell apart. Kandi and Cynthia tried to offer her some comfort and sister love but Twitter didn’t want it to happen. Everyone was quick to remind us of Kenya’s shadiness and how she used her marriage to shade everyone else.

kenya really thought she was gonna make this big come back with a perfect life and throw being married in people’s face and Marc made a fool of her at every turn #rhoa pic.twitter.com/d38MHMUkG1 — do (@bonecarrier) March 9, 2020

The whole split stemmed from the previous night’s charity event that Kenya detailed this week:

“He ended up getting in the Uber, we took off and then he was just like livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night. Every time he gets mad, he goes in, he goes for my throat. He can’t stop until he feels like he is just completely destroying me.”

NeNe agreed with Twitter, though, and said that “Karma is a b****” for Kenya trying to fool with Tanya’s engagement earlier in the season.

Kenya’s not getting much sympathy and the pile-on is real.

Take a look:

Kandi and Cynthia: Let's be sensitive to her situation

Nene: She should have thought about that before she brought another woman to tanya FINALLY SOMEONE ACTUALLY HOLDING KENYA ACCOUNTABLE#RHOA pic.twitter.com/HTLTwSgACV — OCHOCINCO WANTED ME🇿🇼 (@ObviouslySaru) March 2, 2020

Nene is definitely the voice of the people here as she is adamant that this is Karma for Kenya’s messiness. As you know, Nene and Kenya have been tussling all season and it’s only gotten worse as the year has progressed. Nene is getting love from the people, too.

As you can see, Nene isn’t alone in her belief that this is all Karma. The internet and RHOA fans have seen Kenya’s shadiness and how it has all come tumbling down on her in the last two weeks. We’re not here to say either way, but, man, this is all really unfortunate.

@jukeMOBS:

“#RHOA

Watching Karma catch up to Kenya like…”

Kenya played all up in Phaedra marriage, played with Kim Fields marriage and spread rumors, bullied Kim Fields, bullied Porsha, brought the cookie lady to Tanya, shamed Tanya for not having kids and a husband and now we’re supposed to have a pity party for her? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/JP46utOPl0 — Whitty Huton (@MoniNextDoor) March 9, 2020

This is what the kids call “receipts.” Kenya has such a long history of shade and putting down other marriages and relationships. This is an absolute definition of what goes around comes around.

Marriages Kenya attacked:

Phaedra & Apollo

Kim Fields & Chris

Nene & Gregg

Tanya & Paul

Bullied Kim Fields, Porsha, Tanya and we’re supposed to have a pity party for her? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/OGbXBbvJqm — Romane 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Absolutely_Ro) March 9, 2020

Even more receipts. These are a lot of marriages Kenya has messed with and it goes back YEARS. Remember Phaedra and Apollo? That’s just so much. We hope this gives Kenya a chance and introspection.

To find out that Kenya brought this fake ass cookie lady to attempt to embarrass Tanya…when the whole time, Kenya had her own cookie lady???#RHOA pic.twitter.com/jqmDiIYFvg — Quandie 🇹🇹 (@MsQuandie) March 9, 2020

Of course, it all goes back to a couple of weeks ago when Kenya brought the cookie lady to meddle with Tanya’s marriage. Kenya thought she had some tea to ruin a marriage, whole time Marc was with the sh*ts in their marriage.

So this whole time, Marc has been cheating on Kenya, yet Kenya has the time to be trying to brew some tea against Tanya and her man??? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/dqAiXD6HZm — Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) March 9, 2020

We really think when it’s all said and done, Kenya is going to regret the way she acted towards Tanya. That was what she will be remembered by all season, especially with the Marc situation happening.

Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc Daly Cheating Rumors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com