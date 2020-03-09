What was once an unspoken tension between Detroit heavy hitters seems to be patched up. Tee Grizzley says everything is on the cool with some of his peers.

As spotted on TMZ the “First Day Out” rapper made it clear that he has no issues with either Eminem or Royce da 5’9″. Last week Nickel Nine made his publicity rounds in promotion for his newest masterpiece The Allegory. In an interview with The Breakfast Club the Bad Meets Evil rhymer revealed that while Slim is viewed as this untouchable figure he always keeps his ears to the streets in and around 7 Mile. During the sit down Royce shared that Em wanted to work with Tee but advised him to wait so it would not be perceived as the Shady being the reason for Grizzley’s success.

Fast forward to his 2019 track “No Talkin,” Grizz came at the Angry Blonde. “I run Detroit, n*ggas talkin’ ‘bout Eminem / Talking that sh*t, I kill you, him, and him / I made a M, then I made a M again, slow down,” he rapped.

Royce explained Em’s reaction. “We were just sitting back watching him and then he came out with the diss. Then Marshall called me like, ‘What the f***? He just burned a bridge that he ain’t even know he had.’ I hate to see young’uns make those kind of decisions.”

TMZ caught up with Tee and he confirms that he spoke to Royce and everything is all good between them. “So, shout out to Eminem, shout out to Royce. I talked to them, I talked Royce the other day. It was really just a big misunderstanding.”

Crisis avoided. You can see the short clip below.

Photo: Abel Fermin/WENN.com

Tee Grizzley Says Beef With Eminem And Royce da 5’9″ Was Tofu [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: