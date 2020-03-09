The last year and change has seen Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion go from underground rapper to the hottest female rapper in the game. With the recent release of her EP Suga, you can only expect to hear more from her for the foreseeable future.

In the midst of a court battle with her label and online drama with rap OG, J. Prince, Megan continues to grind her way to the top and last Friday (March 6) made her debut appearance on The Breakfast Club for a quick pow-wow with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. Touching on her humble beginnings to rubbing shoulders with some of the game’s elites, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist opens up about how she got her start rapping, why she’s still in college preparing for life after rap, and who Suga is to her.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Megan Thee Stallion on The Breakfast Club.

Megan was inspired to pick up the pen due to her mama’s own attempt at a rap career. Mama Megan was in the studio and everything trying to get on. Megan would steal her instrumental CD’s and try to pen her own rhymes before eventually getting to the studio on her own and her mother ended up becoming her manager. That’s dope.

6 Things We Learned from Megan Thee Stallion on The Breakfast Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: