It really felt like after Avengers: Endgame, interest in the Black Widow solo film would be lukewarm at best. But if the latest trailer teaches us anything it’s that we can never underestimate Marvel’s ability to build up the hype.

After dropping a teaser for the Avengers spinoff film starring Scarlett Johansson a few weeks back, Marvel has dropped it’s latest full length trailer for Black Widow and it seems like a hit. Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film finds Natasha Romanoff returning home to her family with the intentions of taking down the syndicate that turned her and her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) into the master assassins they are.

Joined by The Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Black Widow and her fam set out to take on the Taskmaster and his stable of highly trained female assassins who could care less about Widow’s OG status.

While the trailer seems to show a movie that’s gonna be lit AF, it’s the rumors surrounding the film that’s going to put butts in the seats. Everything from the movie introducing the notion of “Mutants” to the MCU to the whole theory that the Black Widow in the last two Avengers film was actually Yelena Belova via the whole Face/off operation that turned John Travolta into Nicholas Cage and vice versa, the anticipation of what Black Widow will reveal has the internet going nuts these days. Lets not forget that no one knows who’ll Taskmaster will turn out to be. No actor is listed to be the man behind the mask, so that should be an interesting reveal.

Peep the latest trailer to Black Widow below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out come May 1.

Peep The Latest Full Length Trailer To Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: