Robert Longfellow

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released in August. The singing rapper’s attorney has confirmed his client’s release date.

Reportedly, Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, will be released on August 2, per the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator. Complex reached out to the “Gummo” rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, who confirmed the release date.

Initially, was looking at up 47 years in prison on charges that included racketeering while he was a member of Brooklyn’s Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. However, Tekashi almost immediately started dropping dime on anyone and everyone after he was arrested in November 2018.

Taking the stand, he implicated his old associates in robberies, shootings and even hurled Harlem rapper Jim Jones under the bus. By the time he was done hitting the high notes, various Nine Trey members were hit with double digit-sized sentences, if they hadn’t pleaded out already.

The prosecution considered Tekashi a model witness and told the judge as much during his sentencing back in December 2019. The judge noted that he still had to do time for his crimes, and sentenced him to two years in prison.

But Tekashi had already served 13 months while he awaited trial since he was denied bail. Couple that with good behavior and all the cooperation, and it’s easy to see why he’ll be walking out of prison in August.

Despite the assumption that the witness protection should be in his future, Tekashi has said that he plans to continue his music career, and even secured a new record deal while he was behind bars. Good luck with that.

Hot Snitch Summer: Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Released In August was originally published on hiphopwired.com

