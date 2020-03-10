What Franchise Tag Deadline Extension Means for Redskins

Adam Schefter, per a source, reported Tuesday that the deadline for teams to use their franchise tag has been extended to Monday in accordance to the NFL’s final vote on Collective Bargaining Agreement being moved to Saturday.

Official notice of the new deadline for franchise tags: pic.twitter.com/aK4enAPmQC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2020

The original franchise tag deadline was set for Thursday at 4 p.m. EST, but it has now been scheduled to end Monday, March 16 at 11:59:59 a.m. The NFL’s legal tampering period–essentially known as the real start of free-agency–begins a second later.

The Redskins have made it publicly known that they want to sign left guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term contract as opposed to franchise tagging him, according to a report Friday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While NFL business is mostly on hold in CBA limbo, teams are still attempting to get deals ready. The #Redskins, for instance, are working to lock up Pro Bowl G Brandon Scherff long-term to avoid franchise tagging him, sources say. The Cardinals did the same with DJ Humphries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2020

The franchise tag market for offensive lineman is expected to be in the $15-$16 million range for 2020, a price at which Team 980/95.9 FM’s Al Galdi thinks is fairly high for the Redskins to being paying a guard for one season.

“They want to try to get that number low and get it out so that they can pay him big money moving forward,” said Galdi. “The impetus to get a deal done is more on the Redskins side than on Scherff’s side, assuming Brandon is willing to bet on himself.”

Galdi deems Scheff opting to play under the franchise tag “a gamble” considering his injury history. The Pro Bowl guard has missed 13 games over the last two seasons.

Amidst the Trent Williams trade demands, the Redskins now will have a little more time to negotiate with their Pro Bowl guard.

