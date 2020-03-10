Redskins Free Agency Targets: Buyer Beware Of Falcons Free Agent TE Austin Hooper?

Al Galdi breaks down possible Redskins NFL free agent target Falcons TE Austin Hooper, and if it’s “buyer beware” if they’re thinking about signing him.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com listed Austin Hooper as being among eight players who could be overpriced in free agency in the 2020 offseason.

Is Robby Anderson's deep speed worth the cost? Can Austin Hooper become a true difference maker? @greggrosenthal spotlights 8 free agents who could be overpriced in this markethttps://t.co/R9mQ8sdq5q pic.twitter.com/9YrejW6nLc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 9, 2020

Wrote Rosenthal, “Hooper is a consistent producer with strong hands. But is he a difference maker? Market dynamics suggest that Hooper will be paid like a superstar this offseason even though the team that knows him best is comfortable replacing him. It is increasingly rare to see a quality young tight end hit free agency and Hooper is essentially the only prime option this offseason, with the Chargers poised to keep Hunter Henry in Los Angeles. This could make Hooper among the highest-paid players at his position despite not being a top-five talent.

“Hooper has averaged fewer than 10 yards per catch combined over the last two years on an offense where he’s not seeing any double teams. He’s a plus starter, but lacks the dynamic blocking or big-play threat that would make him a top-tier talent.”

The Falcons took Hooper in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

Hooper over his four NFL seasons (2016-2019) has played in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games.

Hooper has had at least 71 receptions in each of the last two seasons (2018 and 2019).

The 2020 season would be Hooper’s age-26 season.

Understand this about tight end: you can find great ones on Day 2 or even Day 3 of the NFL Draft:

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller – 2015 sixth-round pick

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle – 2017 fifth-round pick

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – 2013 third-round pick

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper – 2016 third-round pick

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews – 2018 third-round pick

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook – 2009 third-round pick

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed – 2013 third-round pick

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz – 2013 second-round pick

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry – 2016 second-round pick

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph – 2011 second-round pick

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski – 2010 second-round pick

Redskins Free Agency Targets: Buyer Beware Of Falcons Free Agent TE Austin Hooper? was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

