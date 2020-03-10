Kevin Sheehan: Can The Redskins Win The NFC East In 2020?

The Redskins are basically dead last in odds to win the Super Bowl, Las Vegas gives them no chance. As we all know that can mean very little in the NFL, which is called a week-to-week league by many.

So Kevin is asking, if you think the Redskins can win the NFC East in 2020. If so, how can they win it?

We’re not looking for the obvious answers like, “stay healthy, the other teams don’t win, the ball bounces their way, schedule breaks right or turnovers.” All of those answers can happen for any team in the NFL, this should be specific to the Redskins.

Kevin says no, they can’t win the NFC East in 2020 because it takes more than one year to change the culture, and the Redskins still have a question mark at quarterback with Dwayne Haskins.

What say you?

Coach is ready to put in the work. Episode 2 of Redskins365 ⤵️ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 9, 2020

Greg Hough

