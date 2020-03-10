Mike Jones: Not Much Of A Chance The Redskins Draft Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Columnist Mike Jones of USA Today joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss a variety of NFL and Redskins items.

Mike tells us what he thinks will have with the proposed NFL CBA and if the players will get it passed. Also, where he expects Tom Brady and a few other top quarterbacks to land during free agency.

The Mike offers a few thoughts a some looming Redskins items…

WHAT DOES TRENT WILLIAMS GET TRADED FOR?

“The Redskins feel like they can get a first round pick for him, the Dolphins got multiple picks for Laremy Tunsil. It just depends on who’s desperate out there, this is a very good left tackle draft and the Redskins don’t have very much leverage here. I would almost be surprised if they got a first round pick because the way this was botched back during last season.”

ANY CHANCE HE’S IN A REDSKINS UNIFORM IN 2020?

“At this point it’s gone so crazy compared to what I thought, that nothing would really surprise me. So it wouldn’t surprised me if he was dealt, it wouldn’t surprise me if he winds up caving and coming back. For right now, it sounds like he very much has his heart set on moving on.”

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THE REDSKINS USE No. 2 OVERALL ON TUA TAGOVAILOA?

“I don’t this it’s a very good chance, I think that was posturing at the combine. I know that Snyder feels very strongly about Dwayne Haskins; and yes he’s letting Ron Rivera run this thing, but I think during the interview process it was, ‘Hey, this is our guy and what do you do to make him a success?” I think that was kind of the mission there, and so they can say that… they can say they want to kick the tires on him but that’s to get somebody to pick up the phone and call and offer them a boat load of picks to get that number two pick there. Will it wind up working, I don’t know. I know that there are people in that building who really like Chase Young and it just depends if they have someone rated very closely as a pass rusher even though from what everyone says Chase Young is suppose to be a generational talent. This is what they calling lying season, you can’t believe anything a team says because they’re trying to drum up interest.”

Chase Young says @dh_simba7 talks to him often about wanting him to come play with him in Washington “but we’ll see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/WwjPnrTzd1 — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 27, 2020

