If you are a J. Cole fan this is the one for you! Text “DREAMVILLE” to 37890 to be entered the sweepstakes. One random winner will win a pair of tickets to J.Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Remember, text “DREAMVILLE” to 37890. The contest ends March 25, 2020!

Dreamville Festival Flyaway Sweepstakes Rules

Also On 93.9 WKYS: