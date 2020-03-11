Several state colleges in Maryland are making on-campus changes due to coronavirus concerns.

The University System of Maryland is asking schools to keep students off-campus for at least two weeks after spring break. During those two weeks or longer, they should be prepared to teach remotely.

“To that end, I strongly urge Universities to prepare for students to remain off-campus for at least two weeks following the end of spring break,” the University System of Maryland said.

Spring break for the University System of Maryland runs March 14 to March 22.

University System Of Maryland Considering Switching To Online Classes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

